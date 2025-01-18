Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,703 shares of company stock valued at $41,265,285 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

