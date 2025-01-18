Oak Thistle LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $251,071.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,879 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.