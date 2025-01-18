Oak Thistle LLC Has $220,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lear by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 196,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.