Oak Thistle LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Match Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

