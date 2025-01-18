Oak Thistle LLC Invests $162,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This trade represents a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.09 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

