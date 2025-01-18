Oak Thistle LLC Invests $209,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

PayPal stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

