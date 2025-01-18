Oak Thistle LLC Invests $253,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

