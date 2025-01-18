Oak Thistle LLC Invests $277,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.