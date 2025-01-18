Oak Thistle LLC Invests $334,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $491.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day moving average of $304.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

