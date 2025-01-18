Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day moving average is $328.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

