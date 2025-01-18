Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,520,000 after purchasing an additional 554,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 372,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 274,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $249,886.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.