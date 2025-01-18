Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Under Armour by 781.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Under Armour by 307.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after buying an additional 795,803 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

About Under Armour

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -183.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

