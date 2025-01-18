Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 96,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

