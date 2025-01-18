Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

