Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 7,385 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 28.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enovis stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

