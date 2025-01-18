Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 32.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veralto by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $102.98 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

