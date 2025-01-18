Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,338,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,032,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,122,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 393,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.