Oak Thistle LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

