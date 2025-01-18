Oak Thistle LLC Sells 18,057 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.47.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

