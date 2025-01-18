Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

