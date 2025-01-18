Oak Thistle LLC Sells 23,426 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Affirm Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.99 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,838. The trade was a 38.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,478 shares of company stock worth $86,285,371 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

