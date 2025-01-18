Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

