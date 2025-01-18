Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,082 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

