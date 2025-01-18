Oak Thistle LLC Sells 639 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

THC stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

