Oak Thistle LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 300.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,900,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.3 %

SCI opened at $76.92 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

