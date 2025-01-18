Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crane NXT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CXT opened at $63.72 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

