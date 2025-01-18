Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

