Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

