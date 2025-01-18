Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Shares of OXY opened at $51.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.