Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

