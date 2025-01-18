OneSpaWorld FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,219,920.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,394.25. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,706.80. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,906 shares of company stock worth $2,988,120. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.