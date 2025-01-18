Oppenheimer Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $1,040.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.06.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $476.06 and a 1-year high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.