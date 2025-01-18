Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.79% from the company’s previous close.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $439.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 577,220 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,694 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 112.3% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 421,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 814.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,493,000 after purchasing an additional 179,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.