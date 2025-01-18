Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. Option Care Health has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $68,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 258,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

