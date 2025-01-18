Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 250,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 534,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Organigram Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

About Organigram

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 803.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Organigram by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

