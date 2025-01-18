Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 250,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 534,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Organigram Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.