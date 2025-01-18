Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

