Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 11,008 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

