Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,242 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Masco by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

