Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 8,185 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,438,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Datadog by 205.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $138.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.14, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

