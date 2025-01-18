Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.84 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

