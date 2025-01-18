Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 175.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 766,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

