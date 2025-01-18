Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $239.65 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.