Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 14,446 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 433,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 330,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.45 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

