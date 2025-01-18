Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,853 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.53.

General Dynamics stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $247.36 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

