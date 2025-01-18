Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 19,912 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Relx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

