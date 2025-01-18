Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,878 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

