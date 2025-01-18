Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 71 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SPG opened at $174.28 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

