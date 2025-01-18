Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

