Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $384.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.15.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.53.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

