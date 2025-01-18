Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $186.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $192.96. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

